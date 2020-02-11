Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,142 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,651.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,865,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,953,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.86. 2,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,102. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.99 and a 12 month high of $165.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 5.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 252,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,957,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 7.0% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 141,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

