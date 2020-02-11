JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,777,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 23,898 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 93,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after buying an additional 39,142 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $26,593,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a market cap of $430.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

