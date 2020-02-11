Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) PT Lowered to GBX 362

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.64 ($4.90).

LON JUP opened at GBX 394.60 ($5.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.74. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 435 ($5.72).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

