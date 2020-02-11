K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$41.50 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$43.60 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$35.04 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of $458.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.29%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.