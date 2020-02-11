K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for K12’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. K12 reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of LRN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,838. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.69. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in K12 by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in K12 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in K12 by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

