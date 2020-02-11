Keller Group’s (KLR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 776 ($10.21).

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 882 ($11.60) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 809.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.99 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. Keller Group has a 52 week low of GBX 470 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82).

In related news, insider Venu Raju acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

