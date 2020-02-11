Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.23

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.23 and traded as low as $12.11. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 8,544 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

