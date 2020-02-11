Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Kforce from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.25. 156,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,093. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $764.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $336.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 3,363 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $134,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,151. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 407,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

