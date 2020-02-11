KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.40

Media coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has trended neutral on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

KKR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 1,106,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.91.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

