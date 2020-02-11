Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

KMTUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Komatsu from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Komatsu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of KMTUY opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

