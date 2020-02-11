Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading Down 0.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 403.14 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.33), 3,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 477.72.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

