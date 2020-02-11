Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $391.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) to announce sales of $391.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kraton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.00 million and the lowest is $388.00 million. Kraton posted sales of $447.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kraton.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kraton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 180,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,157. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

