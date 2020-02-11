KZ Cash (KZC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $271.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $33,075.00 and approximately $271.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

