L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for L3Harris in a research note issued on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris’ FY2021 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.65.

Shares of LHX opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $156.90 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

