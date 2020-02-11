Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.98

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $185.98 and last traded at $185.57, with a volume of 127936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

