Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.91

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.91 and traded as low as $21.28. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 283,290 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.93.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 2.6599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

