Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,066,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,146,000 after buying an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

