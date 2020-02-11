Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $668,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $222.00 and a 52 week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.