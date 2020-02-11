Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Colfax accounts for about 2.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 10,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,837 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 564,309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth $12,030,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 25.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 692.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CFX opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $160,769.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

