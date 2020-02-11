Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,240 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 82,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETV opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.94. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

