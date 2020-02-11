Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

