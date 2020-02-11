Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

