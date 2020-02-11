Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $396,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

