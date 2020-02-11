Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $230,000 in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 358.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Guggenheim lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

