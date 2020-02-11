Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 265,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,815,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $392.29 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $299.28 and a 12-month high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

