Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 299 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 157,094 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 61,430 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.