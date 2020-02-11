Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Cut to Sell at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 94.48%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $628,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

