Lau Associates LLC Acquires 57,122 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lau Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 679,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 17.1% of Lau Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $34,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.53. 360,592 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

