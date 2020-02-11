Lau Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Lau Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises about 0.8% of Lau Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 74.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 34,899 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,689.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALK. UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

ALK traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,473. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.81%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

