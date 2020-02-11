Lau Associates LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Lau Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 75,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 318,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,421. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

