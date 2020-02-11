Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,858 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 20.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 87.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 over the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAUR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 40,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.