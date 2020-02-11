Lavaca Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,669 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Intel comprises 10.2% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

