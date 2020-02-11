Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the January 15th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other Lazydays news, Director B. Luke Weil sold 75,000 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,150. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lazydays by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. 35.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 13,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

