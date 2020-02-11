LDR Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000. American Tower comprises approximately 6.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $9.79 on Tuesday, reaching $253.48. The stock had a trading volume of 121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,653. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $171.71 and a 1 year high of $243.88. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

