LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.30 and last traded at $13.29, 1,107,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 108% from the average session volume of 532,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LC. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13.

In related news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,225 shares of company stock valued at $197,777 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 39,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 419,936 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 287,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.