Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBRDA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Shares of LBRDA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,381. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 609.25 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $135.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.17.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter worth about $8,498,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.