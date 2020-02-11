LIFE Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $4,636.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.03562782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00245886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00135486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002819 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

