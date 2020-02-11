Linde (NYSE:LIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.36.

NYSE LIN traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,201. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.75. Linde has a 52 week low of $160.63 and a 52 week high of $217.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its position in Linde by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

