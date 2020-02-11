Lition Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. Lition has a market cap of $1.67 million and $305,212.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges including Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02368260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.63 or 0.04554846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00756825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00889062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00118574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00717180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

