LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.
Shares of LIVN opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $478,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
