LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $102.43.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $467,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at $478,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.