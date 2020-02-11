LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $6.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,523. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90. LMP Automotive has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $49.30.

In other news, CEO Samer Tawfik acquired 342,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,838,260.24. Also, Director Elias Nadim Nader acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Insiders acquired 651,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,760 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit