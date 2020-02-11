Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The stock has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $441.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.