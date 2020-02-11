Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,113.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.55 million and $2,113.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.26 or 0.03562782 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00245886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00037382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00135486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, IDAX, CoinMex and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

