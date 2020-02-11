Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.19

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.19 and last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 2316228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.21.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after purchasing an additional 336,498 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.