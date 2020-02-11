LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $167,000 Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 16.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Koppers by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koppers by 433.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Koppers by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $679.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

