LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 127,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,217 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.08 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.17.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

