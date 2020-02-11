LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,762,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. RLI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

