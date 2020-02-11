Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Gap Up to $36.87

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.81, but opened at $36.87. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $38.15, with a volume of 18,170,765 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 744,842 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,133,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Luckin Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $9,600,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

