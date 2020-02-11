Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $248.54 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $250.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.04. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

