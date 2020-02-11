Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,784.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

