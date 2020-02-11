Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Luminex updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. Luminex has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,784.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Earnings History for Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit